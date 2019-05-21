House Ag leaders ask EPA to separate RFS rules

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., and Reps. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, Rodney Davis, R-Ill., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., today wrote Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler to ask him to write separate rules on the modifications to the Reid Vapor Pressure aiver for 15% ethanol and regulatory changes to the Renewable Identification Number market.

The EPA is attempting to finalize a rule that would allow E15 to be sold year-round.

Peterson, Loebsack, Davis and Marshall co-chair the Congressional Biofuels Caucus.

“Ethanol is a homegrown renewable energy source that supports millions of jobs in communities across Iowa and throughout the country and allowing the sale of E15 year-round will remove unnecessary barriers to expanding the use of renewable fuels,” said Loebsack.

“However, this rule is far from perfect and I urge EPA to acknowledge the Biofuels Caucus’ concerns regarding unnecessary blending restrictions on E15 and needless manipulation of the RIN market, which will drive down RIN prices to the benefit of the oil industry and correct these issues as they prepare to finalize the rule in time for this summer driving season.”

“Year-round sales of E15 are long overdue,” said Peterson. “I hope that the administration moves quickly to finalize a strong E15 rule which benefits consumers, farmers and ethanol producers. The EPA should separately consider RIN market reforms in a fair way without undercutting the intent of the Renewable Fuel Standard.”

“I’ve been a strong supporter of lifting restrictions on the sale of E15, and am pleased to see the administration move toward allowing year round sales,” said Davis. “Given the state of our farm economy, we need clear rules from the EPA as we move toward this summer’s driving season.”

“Kansas farmers rely on the integrity of the RFS to extend market opportunities for the products they grow,” said Marshall. “While I applaud EPA for working diligently to approve E15 for year round use so that drivers across the country can continue to benefit from lower prices at the pump this summer, I remain concerned about some of the proposed modifications and regulation changes that could hurt the success of the renewable fuels industry.”