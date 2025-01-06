House Ag leaders listen at Pennsylvania Farm Show

IMMIGRATION

Workforce issues came up a number of times in conversations with the audience, most of whom represented agricultural industry or producers. Bob Garrett, president/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, noted that he works with agricultural businesses in a large section of rural central Pennsylvania. He talked about the frustrations of ag businesses hiring foreign-born workers who “are not here illegally,” but who may become illegal when legislative action changes H-2A immigrant worker regulations.

“We need a strong H-2A for the workforce,” Craig agreed. “We also need strong borders. We need to do both, but we need more legal immigration for the agricultural workforce.”

Thompson noted that a 16-member committee taskforce spent about eight months in the last Congress coming up with recommendations for H-2A reforms, but with the law in the hands of the Senate Judiciary Committee, controlled by Democrats, they went nowhere.

“I’d love to see it go to USDA,” Thompson said, but he held out hope that it might be taken up by the Labor Department and then overseen by Labor secretary nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a Republican whom he described as a former colleague.

Chavez-DeRemer represented an Oregon district in Congress the last two years, and served on Thompson’s Agriculture Committee during that time. Redding noted that the farm bill has no title dealing with labor, although “we can’t talk about farming without it.” He described visiting a Pennsylvania plant where more than a dozen languages were represented on an employee bulletin board.

“It’s a reminder of who is here. They need a voice. These are the people who are finishing up what we produce,” Redding said.

When a member of the audience asked about whether the Agriculture Department is likely to be downsized under Trump and noted that USDA lost personnel in the first Trump administration, Thompson said “a lot” were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and added that “everyone is dealing with workforce issues.”

Pingree brought up the loss of USDA employees when former Secretary Sonny Perdue relocated some jobs in the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and in the Economic Research Service out of Washington to Kansas City, and she expressed “real concern” that jobs will be an issue again in the new Trump administration.

Thompson agreed that having policies change with new administrations is frustrating, because “four years isn’t certainty.”

But he criticized Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s use of USDA’s access to Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the treasury, to establish policies and programs that he said “should have gone through the Agriculture Committee” as legislation.