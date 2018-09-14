House Ag member Maloney now seeks reelection

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., was defeated Thursday in the primary race to become Democratic candidate for New York state attorney general, but he is still able to run for re-election to the House.

In New York, congressional primaries are held on a different date from state offices.

Maloney's run for two offices in the same year has been somewhat controversial, The Times Union of Albany reported. His district, New York's 18th, is evenly split but the Cook Political Report ranks Maloney's chances as a "solid D."

New York City Public Advocate Letitia James beat Maloney for the attorney general nomination.

Earlier this year, Maloney, who represents the Hudson Valley, gave an impassioned speech to the Democratic caucus telling members to vote against a measure to change the sugar program because House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., had been a party stalwart in opposing changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Maloney explained to the caucus that Peterson needed a strong vote to defend the sugar program because his rural district is conservative.

A total of 146 Democratic House members voted against an amendment to change the sugar program. Only 69 Democrats voted against a measure to change the program in 2013.