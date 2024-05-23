House ag moves to farm bill titles after blistering Bishop statement

Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee and the lowest ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, speaks about the farm bill today. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Bishop-RFP-052724

The House Agriculture Committee has moved to consideration of the farm bill proposed by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., after Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, delivered a blistering statement on the bill.

Later, the committee defeated by a vote of 29 to 25 an amendment Bishop offered to strike Thompson’s provision to suspend the agriculture secretary’s authority to use Section 5 of the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act. The vote was along party lines.

Due to his leadership position on Appropriations, Bishop is the lowest ranking member of the authorizing committee and delivered the last opening statement.

Bishop said his producers need an increase in the reference prices that trigger farm subsidies and many other improvements in farm policy but that the Republican leadership has not provided “21st century” guidance to achieve these goals.

“What message does this send to rural towns and families?” Bishop asked.

The House Budget Committee should have provided the money, Bishop said, but instead the committee plans to cut future benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and “rob” the Commodity Credit Corporation of its authority to respond expeditiously to market problems.

Bishop said he believes the bill “should give the farmers what they ask for” and “assure that every American can get healthy food.”

The bill under consideration “destroys central missions” and “robs Peter to pay Paul,” Bishop said. “We need a true bipartisan bill. We need that at this moment. America is counting on us to get it done.”

Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee and the lowest ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, speaks about the farm bill today. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report Bishop-RFP-052724

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., who is also low ranking, said in her comments that the bill contains many good provisions, but “this bill has no path forward across the House floor with this funding mechanism.”

Craig said though she objects to the bill, she faces the portrait of former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., and therefore remains optimistic.

Earlier, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., ranking member on the House Rules Committee, said that the “looney tunes” Republicans would also make changes to the bill.

Thompson repeatedly noted that there are more than 40 Democratic marker bills included in his bill as well as other marker bills that are bipartisan. Thompson said that Democratic members had not offered any alternative “payfors” — provisions to pay for the provisions in the bill — even though they complain about the provisions that the Republicans have proposed using.

All Republican members spoke positively about the bill, although some expressed reservations about provisions to make changes to base acreage. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., a former chairman of the committee, stressed that “the real battles are on the floor and in the conference committee.”

As consideration of the bill began, Thompson asked for agreement that the time limit on comments be lowered from five minutes to three minutes, but Democrats objected.

“Breakfast will be served,” Thompson responded.

The committee passed by voice vote Thompson’s en bloc amendment, but it was not unanimous. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind., and Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., said they did not support the inclusion of an amendment proposed by Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., that she said “returns the definition” of hemp to industrial purposes, not intoxicating synthetic substances, but it stayed in the en bloc amendment.

Bishop introduced an amendment to take out the provision which removes the agriculture secretary’s Section 5 authority to utilize unspent CCC (Commodity Credit Corporation) funds under the CCC act.

Thompson has been planning to use that provision to pay for the increase reference prices that trigger farm subsidy payments. The Agriculture Committee Republicans have been in a dispute with the Congressional Budget Office over how much savings can be counted from that provision. CBO has said only $8 billion over 10 years can be counted, while Agriculture Committee staff have said the amount of savings should be $53 billion. One Republican member said that allowing the Section 5 authority to continue would cause $53 billion in additional spending.

Democrats including Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., ranking member on the committee, supported Bishop’s amendment, with several of them noting the use of CCC funding that has benefited their districts.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., noted that, while Republicans say they want to control the secretary’s decision, the committee has oversight over the secretary.