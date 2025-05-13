House Ag releases budget bill text

The preliminary findings for the Farm Real Estate Market Survey for northwest Nebraska is available. Photo by Chabella Guzman

The House Agriculture Committee has released the bill to comply with the budget directive to make a cut to the programs under its jurisdiction.

The House Budget Committee told the ag committee to cut $230 billion, which is expected to come from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., has said he wants the reconciliation bill to include language to aid farmers.

In a statement made when releasing the bill, Thompson said, “For far too long, the SNAP program has drifted from a bridge to support American households in need to a permanent destination riddled with bureaucratic inefficiencies, misplaced incentives and limited accountability.”

“This portion of the One Big, Beautiful Bill restores the program’s original intent, offering a temporary helping hand while encouraging work, cracking down on loopholes exploited by states, and protecting taxpayer dollars while supporting the hardworking men and women of American agriculture,” Thompson said.

The markup of the bill is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and will be livestreamed.