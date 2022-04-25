House Ag schedules cattle hearing Wednesday

On Wednesday the House Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing titled “An Examination of Price Discrepancies, Transparency, and Alleged Unfair Practices in Cattle Market,” House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., announced last week.

Scott had announced previously that the committee would hold a cattle market hearing on April 27 and that the CEOs of Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS, and National Beef Packing, the four largest meat packing companies, and a panel of ranchers would testify, but the hearing had not been formally scheduled.

The hearing will be held in Room 1300 of the Longworth House Office Building and on Zoom at 10 a.m.

House office buildings are closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns, but the hearing will be livestreamed.