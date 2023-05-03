House ag subcommittee hold digital assets hearing in advance of stablecoin bill

The House Agriculture Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development Subcommittee held a hearing last week on the future of digital asset regulation ahead of the introduction of a bill to create a structure for the stablecoin and crypto market.

House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., said Monday he aims to pass a stablecoin bill and crypto market structure legislation out of committee by the end of June, Politico reported.

“We’ll have the stablecoin bill for sure,” McHenry said in an appearance at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California. “The market structure legislation, which could be one bill or a series of bills, will be in conjunction with House Agriculture Chair G.T. Thompson, R-Pa.,” he added.

The House Agriculture Committee has jurisdiction over the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, one of the regulatory agencies that will be key in regulating the digital assets market.

McHenry also said there are opportunities to work with lawmakers from both parties in the Senate, including Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.; Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member who introduced their own crypto bill last year.

“We’ll have dance partners over there,” McHenry said. “We’ll have this early enough in the calendar – before July 4 — where we’ll have multiple opportunities to see this across the finish line as either a standalone bill or as a part of a broader legislative package.”

The hearing last week offered digital asset developers, users and institutions an opportunity to testify on what Thompson called “clear, thoughtful rules of the road to create these solutions.

“We are working hand-in-glove with the House Financial Services Committee to craft legislation that will do just that,” Thompson said.

In an opening statement, Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., ranking member on the subcommittee, said, “Unlike most of the typical commodity market investors under CFTC regulation, a significant number of digital commodity cash market investors are individual retail investors. That means volatility and failures in these digital assets classes disproportionately impacts everyday people and families. For sufficient customer protection, we must consider the everyday person’s lower risk tolerance and ensure appropriate disclosures are readily accessible and clearly communicated.”