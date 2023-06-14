House ag subcommittee hold rural development hearing

The House Agriculture Commodity Markets, Digital Assets and Rural Development Subcommittee on Tuesday held a hearing on stakeholder perspectives on all aspects of the Rural Development mission area at the Agriculture Department except broadband.

In an opening statement, subcommittee Chairman Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said he had asked the witnesses for focus on rural development services outside of broadband connectivity and asked the members of the subcommittee to leave the popular topic of bridging the digital divide for other committee activity.

Johnson explained, “I have spoken with local leaders, business owners, farmers, families, and many others in South Dakota, and one thing is clear — rural America continues to face challenges with access to capital and reliable energy, workforce shortages, aging infrastructure, and a lack of available healthcare services. That is why today’s conversation on how the 2023 farm bill can improve rural development programs is so important.

“Programs offered by the USDA’s Rural Development office are crucial in helping rural areas develop and attract new economic opportunities,” Johnson continued. “In the 2018 farm bill, this committee significantly improved these programs by establishing new and expanded authorities to help provide access to safe drinking water and dependable electricity, repair crucial community infrastructure, support rural employers and employees, and foster regional economic growth. These pieces are critical components for what [House Agriculture Committee] Chairman [Glenn] Thompson [R-Pa.] calls building a ‘robust, rural economy.'”

Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., the subcommittee ranking member, added, “The farm bill is an opportunity to address ongoing and pervasive issues rural communities face every day – from lack of access to affordable and quality healthcare, economic development opportunities, to crumbling or nonexistent infrastructure that ensures access to clean drinking water. As a pediatrician, I’ve seen the impact on families when they lack adequate and sufficient resources like reliable and affordable childcare, which is exacerbated in rural communities due to fewer options and greater traveling distances. That’s why I joined my colleagues in introducing a bipartisan, bicameral bill that prioritizes childcare in existing Rural Development programs.

“Additionally, representing the district that includes the richest agriculture county east of the Rocky Mountains and the largest agriculture-producing county in Colorado, I know the importance of investing in the bio-economy, which relies on our farmers and ranchers,” Caraveo said. “The energy title of the farm bill does just that, but available funding for these programs has decreased in recent farm bills.”

Thompson said in an opening statement, “Using science, technology, and innovation as guiding points, the House Agriculture Committee has the great opportunity to build upon previous efforts and authorizations to restore a robust rural economy through the 2023 farm bill.”

A range of witnesses testified about the priorities in the next farm bill.

Debra Nesbitt, chair of the National Rural Lenders Association, said her group recommends that the guaranteed loan lender fees be capped at 3%, increasing the loan size limit under the Rural Energy for America Program and giving USDA the authority to provide a 90% guarantee for Rural Energy for America Program loans under $1 million.

Jessica Bowman, executive director of the Plant Based Products Council, said, “It is critical that this farm bill reauthorization follows through on the 2018 farm bill directive that required USDA and Department of Commerce to establish North American Industry Classification System codes for bio-based product manufacturing.”

Joshua Winslow, CEO and general manager of Brunswick Electric Membership Corp., testified on behalf of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. He said, “Reforms to the permitting process included in the Fiscal Responsibility Act — including firm timelines on permitting decisions from the federal government and greater involvement with project developers — will help speed up the process. Electric co-ops around the country are grateful to Congress for including these important reforms. To meet our nation’s growing electricity needs, Congress should consider additional reforms, including limiting costly litigation that can delay projects indefinitely and streamlining small projects we already know have minimal environmental impacts.”

Matthew Holmes, CEO of the National Rural Water Association, said it is vital that Congress reauthorize the “circuit rider” program that was created by the House Agriculture Committee in 1980.

Holmes said, “This program provides a nationwide pool, presently 132 full-time water experts, to provide peer-to-peer direct assistance to help rural systems manage and operate their utility. Circuit riders are rural America’s boots on the ground for troubleshooting issues and solving problems at water systems. Technology has improved the ability to operate and manage systems at a distance, but our industry still requires direct on-the-ground assistance to accomplish the job.”

Olga Morales-Pate, CEO of the Rural Community Assistance Partnership, a national network of nonprofit partners working to provide technical assistance, training, and resources to rural and tribal communities in every state, territory and on tribal lands and colonies, said her organization through partners supplies more than 350 technical assistance providers to “build capacity that leads to sustainable and resilient infrastructure and strengthens rural economies.”

Morales-Pate added, “USDA Rural Development has over 4,000 professional staff members in the field across the country to directly assist these communities. This field structure is especially helpful to communities and utilities that lack the human and financial capacity to access and administer available funding.”

Cornelius Blanding, executive director of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives, testified as an elected board member for the National Cooperative Business Association CLUSA International, or NCBA CLUSA, the association for cooperatives across all sectors.

Blanding said the farm bill “should increase flexibility within the Rural Cooperative Development Grant and other RD programs by modifying burdensome matching requirements, allowing for larger, regional, and multi-year grants, and incentivizing and facilitating regional collaboration. Second, robust investment in the expertise and capacity for rural places, and especially historically underserved communities, to plan, implement, and measure the impact of locally led community economic development strategies. And third, robust investments in rural infrastructure including broadband, electric, community facilities, water, and housing. Federal programs should be flexible and provide consistent support to meet the needs of communities.”