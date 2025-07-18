House Ag to hold MAHA crop production, Prop 12 hearings next week

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The House Agriculture Committee will hold hearings next week on the relationship between Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda on crop protection tools and on California’s Proposition 12, which requires that pork sold in the state come from animals raised under certain conditions.

On Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., the committee will hold a hearing titled “Past Breakthroughs and Future Innovations in Crop Production.”

A spokesperson for Western Growers, which represents fruit and vegetable growers in California and other western states, said the hearing will be focused on biological inputs versus pesticides and how they relate to the “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

On Wednesday at 10 a.m. the committee will hold a hearing titled “An Examination of the Implications of Proposition 12.”

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said in a statement to reporters today, “California’s Proposition 12 has wreaked havoc on America’s food supply chain, forcing chaos and cost onto producers and consumers nationwide.”

“In the name of so-called animal welfare, radical activists are using state law to impose their extreme agenda on all 50 states and our international trading partners. The Supreme Court made clear that only Congress can restore order and protect the balance between states’ rights and interstate commerce. As we finalize the remaining pieces of the farm bill, addressing the Prop 12 fallout is not optional, it’s imperative.”

Both hearings will be held in Room 1300 of the Longworth House Office Building and will be live-streamed.

