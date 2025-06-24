House Appropropriations Committee approves Ag bill

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., presides over consideration of the fiscal year 2026 Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration and related agencies appropriations bill. By Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

The House Appropriations Committee late Monday approved the fiscal year 2026 agriculture appropriations bill.

The bill was approved by 35 Republicans while 27 Democrats voted against it. The vote occurred after a three-hour evening session that followed two lengthy sessions last Thursday.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., told The Hagstrom Report in a brief interview he could not predict when the bill might come up on the House floor.

Cole said he expects the military construction, veterans administration and homeland security bills to proceed fairly smoothly, but is not sure how the ag bill will go. He noted that, assuming all Democrats vote against it, the bill can lose only three votes on the House floor. Asked if he thinks the ag bill will come up in July, he said that would be up to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.

The bill provides a total discretionary allocation of $25.523 billion, which is $1.163 billion (4.2%) below the fiscal year 2025 enacted level.

Democrats offered a series of amendments that would have eliminated many of the cuts in the bill, but they were defeated on party-line votes. The Republicans accepted a few less controversial Democratic amendments.

After Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, complained that the bill would cut the urban agriculture program, the Republicans included a provision in the chairman’s en bloc amendment to provide some money for urban agriculture but required a match. Kaptur said she could not support the en bloc amendment and that the committee should include provisions to help younger farmers.

After the vote, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., the chairman of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee said, the bill “reflects a clear, conservative commitment to fiscal responsibility while ensuring that America’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities remain a top priority.”

“This legislation strengthens agricultural research, supports rural businesses and infrastructure, and safeguards our food and drug supply — all while cutting Biden-era waste,” Harris said.

Cole said the bill “champions President Trump’s farmer-first agenda and reflects the essential role of agriculture and rural communities in America’s future.”

“It continues targeted investments in agricultural research, rural broadband, and animal and plant health — each of which strengthens our resilience and economic growth. Importantly, this legislation also takes action to preserve and protect U.S. farmland and ensure a safe food and drug supply.”

But Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., the ranking member on the subcommittee, said the bill “should be leaning into, not walking away from, food programs that help prevent hunger and which engage our country’s small farmers, ranchers and ag producers.”

“It should be bolstering the FDA, not breaking down an institution on which Americans rely for the safety and quality of the food they eat and the medicine they take,” Bishop said.

“This bill fails to meet our country’s needs. It erodes markets for our ag producers, leaves women and children more vulnerable to hunger, and slashes resources that rural communities need to affordably provide all the essential, public services for our rural families and businesses.”

Democrats said the bill:

“Increases costs for farmers and rural communities by cutting critical investments including direct loans to help hard working Americans buy homes in rural areas and water and waste grants to help the poorest communities get safer water services. Republicans are also cutting funding that helps low- and very low-income rural homeowners repair their homes.

“Hurts farmers by cutting the support system that helps them access government resources they are promised.

“Threatens access to food for hardworking and vulnerable Americans by not providing the full fruit and vegetable benefit to USDA’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children

recipients.

“Slashes Food for Peace to the lowest level since 2002 while the administration continues to illegally withhold international food assistance, taking food from the mouths of children and hungry people around the world.” The Republicans and the Democrats each released their summaries of the bill.