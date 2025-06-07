House Approps schedules ag bill markup after subcommittee vote 

The House Appropriations Committee has scheduled a markup of the fiscal year 2026 agriculture appropriations bill on Wednesday following subcommittee approval of the bill.

The markup will be held at 10 a.m. in Room 2359 of the Rayburn House Office Building and will be livestreamed.

The House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee approved the bill on Thursday, The vote was 9 to 7, along party lines.

During the markup session, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., criticized the Biden administration’s management of USDA and defended the bill’s cuts and provisions. Democratic members of the committee criticized the bill, particularly a provision cutting fruit and vegetable benefits under the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

The International Fresh Produce Association said that the bill reduces the WIC cash value benefit by 10% for fruits and vegetables in 2026 with the goal of an eventual slash in benefits from $54 per month for women and $27 per month for children, to $13 and $10, respectively — a cut of almost 75%.

IFPA added, “The committee’s proposed bill would cut $100 million from WIC in 2026 and create a pathway to an eventual $1 billion reduction in fruit and vegetable benefits WIC provides for young children and pregnant and post-partum mothers.”

“On the heels of the president’s Make America Healthy Again Commission report that recognized the health effectiveness of WIC’s fruit and vegetable benefit, we are deeply troubled that the committee is choosing this path. These proposed cuts would have serious consequences for connecting farm-fresh produce to low-income women and children — populations already at increased risk for diet-related health disparities.

“The current benefit amount is consistent with the 2017 National Academy of Science’s recommendations to increase fruit and vegetable consumption. As a result, young children participating in WIC have consumed more fruits and vegetables daily, while growers have experienced a wider variety of fruits and vegetables being sold through the program than when the benefit was at lower amounts.

“At a time when nearly half of U.S. children do not eat a daily vegetable, reducing WIC benefits would undermine national nutrition initiatives and contradict bipartisan efforts to increase fruit and vegetable consumption, improve dietary quality, and support farmers,” IFPA said.