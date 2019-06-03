House Approps to take up Ag bill, Senate not

The full House Appropriations Committee has scheduled a markup of the fiscal year 2020 Agriculture appropriations bill on Tuesday.

The markup will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Room 2359 of the Rayburn House Office Building. The House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee approved the bill by unanimous voice vote the week before the Memorial Day break.

The committee will also mark up the Transportation, Housing, Urban Development and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, which is scheduled first, and a Report on the Further Revised Suballocation of Budget Allocations for FY2020.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., has advised members that the House will consider the FY2020 appropriations bills throughout June, beginning on June 12, but did not say in what order the appropriations bills will be considered.

Hoyer also advised members that votes would occur after 7 p.m. when the House is considering appropriations bills and that on June 13, votes will not conclude before noon.

The Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee has not yet considered a fiscal year 2020 bill. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., has announced that the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee will hold a briefing and hearing on the fiscal year 2020 Defense bill this week, but said nothing about the Agriculture bill.