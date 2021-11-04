House BBB, BIF votes up in air as House Ag releases fact sheet

House floor votes on the Build Back Better Act, known as the BBB, and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, known as the BIF, could occur as early as this evening while the House Agriculture Committee released details of the agriculture and forestry provisions in the BBB.

Shortly after 6 p.m., House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told the House that “the Rules Committee is expected to meet tonight to advance the Build Back Better Act. The House may take additional votes tonight on the Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 — Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Build Back Better Act.”

But The Washington Post reported that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was still trying to pull together the votes to pass the bills and was six votes short.

The exact contents of the Build Back Better Act are still in flux.

CNN reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had announced that four weeks of paid family and medical leave will be added back into the BBB, and there was also a report that an immigration measure might be included. All those provisions may be stripped out by the Senate.

Both President Biden and Pelosi have signaled their continued support for the two bills after Republicans won all statewide offices in Virginia on Tuesday and New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was barely re-elected.

