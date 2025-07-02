House begins consideration of Senate version of One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The House today is beginning consideration of the version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that the Senate passed on Tuesday, but how long the process takes and whether the House will pass the controversial measure is still unclear.

According to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., following a vote on the question of consideration, the House will debate the rule providing for consideration of the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1 – One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Following rule debate, at approximately 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., the House will vote on the adoption of the rule.

Members will walk off the floor from the vote between 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Next, the House will debate the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1.

Following debate, the House will vote on the motion to concur in the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1.

“Members are advised that procedural votes are possible throughout the day, and more precise timing of last votes will be provided as soon as possible,” Scalise said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said on Fox News today that the House will deliver the bill to President Trump by July 4.

“As President Trump said, the One Big Beautiful Bill is not a House bill or a Senate bill, it’s a bill for the hardworking American people,” Johnson said. “This is how House Republicans will keep the promises we made. We look forward to delivering the One Big Beautiful Bill to the president’s desk by July 4th.”

Scalise said in a Floor Lookout, “A vote against this bill is a vote for less money in your pockets, inflation, huge tax increases, open borders, energy dependence, runaway government spending, fewer jobs and a weak economy. The American people deserve more — House Republicans are making good on our promises with one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in our history.”

But all Democrats are expected to oppose the bill, and the measure is still controversial among Republicans.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, testified against the bill at the House Rules Committee meeting.

“The more the American people learn about this ‘Big Ugly Bill’ and its nearly $200 billion cut to food assistance, the less they like it,” Craig said.

“The American people, like House Democrats, want to reduce waste, fraud and abuse,” Craig continued. “This bill does not reduce waste, fraud or abuse — it gives government-sponsored tax breaks to the wealthiest among us and pay for it by taking food and health care away from seniors, children, veterans and people with disabilities. And it isn’t truly paid for. It adds nearly $4 trillion to the national debt. So much for fiscal responsibility.

“This bill sells out our farmers and the families they feed. It sells out the farm bill coalition that should be focused on passing a full, five-year farm bill with 12 bipartisan titles. It sells out the hopes and dreams of the 42 million Americans struggling to keep food on the table. It sells out more than 300 rural hospitals that are at risk of closing due to Medicaid cuts.

“This bill was a disgrace when it left this chamber, and it is more of a disgrace now,” Craig concluded.

Many farm groups praised Senate passage of the bill late Tuesday and urged the House to pass the bill.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “Farm Bureau applauds the U.S. Senate for passing the reconciliation package. Farmers and ranchers are the foundation of America’s food supply chain, and they need the certainty that this legislation will provide. Improvements to farm safety net programs that reflect today’s agricultural economy and maintaining important tax provisions will directly benefit farm and ranch families.”

“We now urge the House to pass the bill and get it to the president’s desk for his signature to ensure America’s farmers and ranchers can continue putting food on the table for America’s families.”

The American Soybean Association said the bill included several of its priorities.

“ASA applauds the Senate for its support of agriculture and the farm economy in this legislation. Soybean growers have long championed comprehensive revisions to the 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit, an improved safety net for agriculture, and increased support for research and market expansion,” said ASA President Caleb Ragland, a Kentucky soybean grower. “The modified biofuel tax credits, enhancements to crop insurance and support for MAP [Market Access Program] and FMD [Foreign Market Development Program], among other agriculture provisions included in this legislation, will support U.S. farmers and expand market opportunities domestically. ASA urges the House to maintain these key agricultural provisions that support our rural economies as they consider this legislation.”

The National Cotton Council said, “This key legislation includes language that strengthens the farm safety net and provides necessary enhancements to support farmers navigating the current economic environment.”

But the National Corn Growers Association applauded only “pieces” of the bill.

NCGA President Kenneth Hartman Jr. said, “We are particularly pleased to see the permanent extension of certain tax provisions, which will provide more certainty to corn farmers around the country as they plan for the future of their businesses.”

“While we would prefer to advance major agricultural legislation through a comprehensive farm bill, we are appreciative of the Senate leadership for getting a bill with many of our tax and farm bill priorities passed,” said Hartman.

But NCGA said it was “disappointed that meaningful reforms to existing base acres was not included in the bill.”

Trump on social media today urged the House to pass the bill, saying it will lead to growth.