House begins debate, plans vote on another CR/disaster bill 

The House voted to avert a government shutdown tonight by passing H.R. 10545, American Relief Act, 2025, the third version of a continuing resolution and disaster aid bill.

The vote was 366-34, with 29 members not voting and one voting present.

The measure goes to the Senate, which is scheduled to vote on it tonight.

After the vote, House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said the act “provides necessary assistance for American agriculture, and is a lifeline for the men and women who feed, clothe and fuel our great nation.”



“”While the process was a long one, the result is a bill that puts America first, and serves as reminder that when the agriculture community is united, we can punch well above our weight,” Thompson said.

“I was proud to support its passage, urge the Senate to quickly pass it, and call on the Department of Agriculture to act swiftly in the delivery of these critical resources.”