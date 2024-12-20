House begins debate, plans vote on another CR/disaster bill 

The House has reconvened and begun debate on H.R. 10545, American Relief Act, 2025, the third version of a continuing resolution and disaster aid bill on Friday.

The House is scheduled to vote and walk off the floor by 6 p.m.

Axios reported that “House Republicans will count on Democrats — not President-elect Trump — to help avert a government shutdown.”

“We will not have a government shutdown,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters, according to CNN.

The newest bill doesn’t grant Trump’s wish to raise the debt ceiling, Axios noted.

A third option — breaking this one big bill into three smaller bills — also withered under Republican opposition, Axios said.

The Republican caucus opted during a closed-door meeting today not to pursue that strategy and to seek a deal with Democrats instead, Axios said.