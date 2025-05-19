House Budget Committee passes reconciliation bill

The House Budget Committee met late Sunday night to reconsider the budget reconciliation measure known as “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Photo from House Budget Committee video

The House Budget Committee late tonight passed a budget reconciliation measure that would also cut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by $300 billion and increase farm program spending by $60 billion, both over 10 years.

The committee vote was 17-16, with four Republicans voting “present” and all Democrats in opposition, Axios reported.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and his leadership team “have two days to quell concerns from the far-right flank and moderates before the House Rules Committee meets Wednesday to make final changes to the bill, titled the One Big Beautiful Bill,” The Washington Post reported.

The House is expected to take up the bill by Thursday, when it is scheduled to leave for a Memorial Day break.