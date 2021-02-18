House Budget Committee to mark up COVID-19 relief package Monday

The House Budget Committee will hold a markup of the COVID-19 relief package that the Biden administration calls the American Rescue Plan Act on Monday at 1 p.m.

The business meeting will be online, but can be viewed on the committee’s website.

The House Agriculture Committee has recommended that the legislation include $16 billion in provisions under its jurisdiction. That includes $5 billion in assistance to farmers of color and an extension of the 15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the end of September.

There is pressure on Congress to finish the package so President Biden can sign it before March 15 when some unemployment benefits expire.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has published an analysis of the major provisions of the bill that is expected to total $1.9 trillion.

House Agriculture Committee ranking member Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said committee Republicans are opposed to the bill because the agriculture and nutrition portions were “drafted behind closed doors without any Republican input.”

“This partisan approach is particularly galling in the context of the Agriculture Committee, which has long prided itself on being the most bipartisan Committee in the House.”

Thompson faulted the Democrats for:

▪ “Refusing to redirect a portion of the funds to support critical needs of rural communities, such as broadband infrastructure;

▪ “Failing to unfreeze Coronavirus Food Assistance Program funds, and;

▪ “Rejecting an amendment to help rural residents see doctors and teachers safely throughout the pandemic with investments in the Distance Learning and Telemedicine program.”

The House Agriculture Committee Republicans also released a detailed statement of minority views.