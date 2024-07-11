House chairs to send letters to Vilsack about Chevron decision

Republican chairs of House committees will send letters to agency heads including Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to ask for their reactions to the Supreme Court’s decision last week in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo overturning the Chevron doctrine, which gave deference to federal agencies in writing regulations.

In a news release, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said, “This week, House Republican Committees are sending letters to their corresponding federal agencies to demand the review of various overreaching regulations in our fight to free the American people from the power-hungry administrative state. Agencies can’t be allowed to run free without any checks on their power – we’ve already seen how frequently federal agencies will abuse their authority. We intend to ensure agencies are held accountable following the court’s ruling and observe the proper checks on their power.”

Scalise also said, “Our Founding Fathers designed the American government with a key aspect to ensure a system of checks and balances between the three branches of government: the separation of powers. But since Chevron U.S.A. Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council Inc., federal agencies have had free rein to interpret statutes and write rules in a way that expands their authority with few limits, allowing the administrative state to assume powers our founders intended for the Supreme Court and Congress. Thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, that is no longer the case.

“With their ruling in this case, the Supreme Court restored proper constitutional separation of powers as our Founding Fathers intended by overturning Chevron deference and requiring the courts to decide disputes over interpretation of statutory text.”

The letter to Vilsack was signed by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa.; House Education & the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C.; and House Oversight and Accountability Chairman Jamie Comer, R-Ky.