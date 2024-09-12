House committees question Vilsack about Indian food distribution problems

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, begins to testify about the problems of food distribution on Indian reservations at a joint hearing of the House Agriculture Committee and the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee. At left is Cindy Long, deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition and consumer services. At right is Bruce Summers, administrator of USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Screen Shot 2024-09-12 at 6.47.47 AM

Members of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee and the House Agriculture Nutrition, Foreign Agriculture and Horticulture Subcommittee questioned Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack about problems in the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) and the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) that have resulted in Native Americans and elderly Americans being without a dependable supply of food.

In an opening statement, Vilsack explained that collectively the two programs provide about 800,000 people with dietary staples every month, but that since the awarding of a single contract for the delivery of those items the deliveries have not been dependable.

“I accept responsibility for these delays, and I apologize for the impact they have had on vulnerable communities. I am here today to commit to you that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is working diligently, creatively, and collaboratively to not just get them back on track expeditiously, but to improve them so they are even better suited than before to serve the needs of tribes and seniors.”

Republicans on the two committees spoke severely to Vilsack at times, but his apology and detailed explanation about the contract seemed to soften what could have been explosive exchanges.

Vilsack explained that for more than a decade two contractors had delivered the food, but when USDA was required by federal regulations to rebid the $177 million, five-year contract, “only one company, Paris Brothers Inc., was judged as acceptable by the technical evaluation board, which consisted of cross-agency experts at USDA.” Paris Brothers, a Kansas City firm, one of those two original companies, had been a reliable distributor and said it could add staff to fulfill the contract, Vilsack said. In an interview after the hearing, he also noted that none of the other bidders had protested the bid.

Paris Brothers began fulfilling the contract in April, but by May USDA began to receive reports of delays and disruptions.

Vilsack said he was not informed of the problem until late July, but that USDA has undertaken a series of steps to try to get food to the reservations including using a total of $47 million in funding from the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury. (Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said that the use of the CCC to deal with the problem shows that Congress should not interfere with the secretary’s authority to spend CCC funds. Republicans have proposed restricting the secretary’s authority over the CCC in the next farm bill.)

The costs, which include a $25 million contract to Amerigold, the other previous contractor, to help with current problems, enraged House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., who asked whether any heads had rolled at USDA over the situation. When Vilsack said no one had been fired, Harris said that in the private sector people would have lost their jobs.

“Whoever didn’t tell you earlier should not be holding a job at USDA,” Harris said, adding that not providing the food is an abridgement of U.S. obligations to the tribes under treaties.

“Is Paris Brothers going to be liable for this?” Harris asked. “If somebody’s head doesn’t roll over this, the American taxpayer should be furious.”

Harris added that he believes the next time USDA officials will testify on this matter will be at next year’s appropriations hearing.

Democrats generally praised USDA for its response, but Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, repeatedly said the committee should call Paris Brothers to testify to determine whether the company can fulfill the contract. Vilsack said he believes the company has hired more staff and made other improvements in its operations so that it will be able to fulfill the contract.

Vilsack said his short-term plan is to address the immediate problems, and his mid-term plan is to make sure the tribes have a month and a half of inventory and eventually three months of inventory. The long-term plan, Vilsack said, depends on consultation with the tribes, which begins Thursday.

Earlier, three tribal representatives presented their views of the situation. They said the FDPIR is particularly important because it provides wild rice, bison, salmon and other culturally important, healthy foods in places where grocery stores are far away and often don’t stock those items. They also said they have worried for years about problems with the deliveries.