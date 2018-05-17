House considers farm bill amendments

After passing a rule to consider more amendments on the farm bill, the House is engaging in that debate this afternoon.

The House has just finished debating the sugar amendment by Reps. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., and Danny Davis, D-Ill.

A series of votes on amendments is scheduled from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. It appears that the House will not debate more amendments after that.

A vote on final passage is still scheduled for Friday morning, but that schedule could slip.

The Freedom Caucus has been discussing the farm bill this afternoon. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said his members won't support the bill until a vote is held on immigration, Politico said.

Meadows also maintained House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, does not have the votes for final passage.

The Alliance for a Fair Sugar Policy, which represents the sweetener users, said the following groups that favor the Foxx-Davis bill will list the member votes on their scorecards:

American Commitment

» Americans for Prosperity

» Americans for Tax Reform

» ALEC Action

» Center for Individual Freedom

» Club for Growth

» Consumer Choice Center

» Council for Citizens Against Government Waste

» FreedomWorks

» Heartland Institute

» National Taxpayers Union

» R Street Institute

» Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council

» Southern Christian Leadership Conference

» Taxpayers Protection Alliance

» U.S. Chamber of Commerce

A spokesman for the American Sugar Alliance, which represents cane and beet growers, said, "This list is not surprising. After all everyone on that list opposes farmers and opposes farm policy, and the Foxx amendment is designed to hurt farmers."

"The broad coalition working to defeat the Foxx-Davis scheme is longer and actually consists of groups that support agriculture, which is exactly what a farm bill is supposed to do," the ASA spokesman said.

"Look no further than the recent letter from 300 groups from coast to coast asking Congress to reject attacks on no-cost sugar policy and other essential farm policies."