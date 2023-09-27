House debates ag approps amendments

The House is debating amendments to the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration bill and planning votes later tonight. The consideration of amendments follows House adoption of the rule for four fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills including the Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration bill by a vote of 216 to 212 and completing general debate on that bill.

The Republican Cloak Room released a list of amendments under consideration.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. to midnight, the House is scheduled to vote on amendments to H.R. 4368.

Members have been told they can expect to walk off the floor at 1:30 a.m. Any request for a recorded vote will be postponed until Wednesday.

Following last votes, the House will continue debating amendments to H.R. 4368.

A coalition of 130 livestock, crop and forestry groups sent a letter to congressional leaders in unified opposition to an amendment by Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., that would prevent the use of government funds to manage promotion and research checkoff programs.