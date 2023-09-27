House defeats anti-checkoff amendment

The House today defeated an amendment to the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act that would have curbed research and promotion checkoff programs that are managed by the Agriculture Department.

Noting that the vote on the amendment sponsored by Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., was 49 to 377, American Soybean Association President Daryl Cates, a soybean farmer from Illinois, said, “Congresswoman Spartz took aim at the entire checkoff system with no regard to the votes of those of us farmers who, time and again, have voted to preserve these programs that allow us to collectively promote our crops, conduct research, develop and protect markets, and assure domestic and global access. I speak for the soy industry today when I say, we are exceptionally pleased this strange amendment was snuffed on the House floor.”