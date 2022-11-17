House energy, environment coalition makes farm bill recommendations

The House Sustainable Energy & Environment Coalition’s Climate and Agriculture Task Force, chaired by Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree of Maine and Kim Schrier of Washington, today will release a report on policy recommendations for next year’s reauthorization of the farm bill to ensure it is as climate-friendly as possible.

“Increasingly our farmers are experiencing the impacts of climate change firsthand,” said Pingree.

“Every five years Congress has an opportunity to better support our nation’s farmers, but for too long the biggest threat they face has gone unaddressed. That’s why my SEEC colleagues and I are determined to see the next farm bill address the climate crisis.

“Today we’ve outlined a blueprint to advance climate-smart agriculture in the next farm bill, and as a member of the House Agriculture Committee I hope to push this plan over the finish line,” said Pingree.

“Since my earliest days in Congress, I have introduced solutions to create a more sustainable food system. The next farm bill represents a significant moment for Congress to deliver the urgent resources needed to support farmers dealing with extreme weather and incentivize America’s agriculture sector to take action in the fight against climate change.”

“The report represents a broad set of ideas and practices, reflecting the diverse agriculture communities in our Task Force,” said Schrier.

“Many of our farmers and forest landowners have already developed creative ideas about how to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. I look forward to continuing to elevate the voices of farmers and producers and working with SEEC and the Agriculture Committee to incorporate these recommendations into the farm bill.”