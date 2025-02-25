House expected to take up budget resolution this week

The House Rules Committee began meeting at 4 p.m. today to consider the proposed budget resolution that could lead to what President Trump has called “one big beautiful” budget reconciliation bill and other bills.

The meeting is taking place in Room H-313 of the Capitol and is being live-streamed.

If the Rules Committee passes a rule for consideration of the bill, it could come up on the House floor as soon as Tuesday.

But some senators doubt that the House can reach agreement on the bill, and on Friday the Senate passed its own budget resolution that would result in two bills, with tax proposals coming up later this year.

House Democrats bitterly oppose a provision calling for $230 billion in cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

In a statement, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee said, “A bipartisan farm bill has always been a coalition between the farmers who produce the food and Americans who need a helping hand. Today, it appears House Republicans are proposing to cut funding for hungry children, seniors and veterans to help partially pay for their tax bill.”

“Taking $230 billion out of the food economy hurts the farmers who grow our food, the truckers who move it, the processors who package it and the grocery stores that sell it,” Craig said.

“Cutting farm bill nutrition programs does not make life affordable for everyday people. Instead of cutting SNAP to pay for handouts to wealthy donors, Republicans should prioritize helping working people and rural economies. Farmers and families are tightening their belts to make ends meet and cutting critical aid to our neighbors during a time of increased prices is not the answer.

“If my Republican colleagues move forward with this plan, it will certainly make getting a bipartisan farm bill across the finish line more difficult,” Craig said.