House expected to vote on CR at 4 p.m. today

The House is scheduled to begin voting at 4 p.m. today on the Senate amendment to H.R. 5371, the Continuing Appropriations, Agriculture, Legislative Branch, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Extensions Act 2026, a measure that would reopen the government after the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 60 to 40 late Monday.

The House Rules Committee met on the bill Tuesday evening.

Seven Democrats and one Independent joined all Republicans except Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., in voting for the bill, but there has been a backlash among the Democrats, The New York Times reported.

In the House, almost all Democrats are expected to oppose the bill, and some House Republican conservatives may oppose it, too. But if the bill passes and President Trump signs it, as he has said he will, the government will reopen immediately.

The Supreme Court late Tuesday extended until midnight Thursday a stay on a judge’s ruling that the Agriculture Department must pay full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for November. The Agriculture Department has authorized the state agencies that administer SNAP to pay 65% of normal benefits in November. If Congress and President Trump finalize the legislation before midnight Thursday, it’s unlikely USDA would need to take any extraordinary steps to pay the full monthly benefits.