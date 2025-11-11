House expected to vote on CR on Wednesday
The House is expected to consider the Senate Amendment to H.R. 5371 — Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026, on Wednesday, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., announced late tonight.
“Members are advised that first votes may occur as early as 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and multiple vote series are expected,” the notice said.
The Senate passed the measure this evening as a substitute for the continuing resolution that the House passed in September to fund the government through Nov. 21.
