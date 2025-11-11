House expected to vote on CR on Wednesday 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The House is expected to consider the Senate Amendment to H.R. 5371 — Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026, on Wednesday, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., announced late tonight.

“Members are advised that first votes may occur as early as 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and multiple vote series are expected,” the notice said.

The Senate passed the measure this evening as a substitute for the continuing resolution that the House passed in September to fund the government through Nov. 21.