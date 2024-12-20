House fails to pass American Relief Act, threatening shutdown

Purdue University researchers will study the effects of dietary nontherapeutic antibiotics in beef cattle with a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Photo by Tom Campbell, Purdue Agricultural Communications

Research-RFP-071023

The House failed Thursday evening to pass the American Relief Act, the continuing resolution and disaster aid bill that President-elect Trump had endorsed after opposing the earlier bill to which Republicans and Democrats had agreed.

The vote on H.R. 10515 was 174 in favor and 235 against. Thirty-eight Republicans joined all but two Democrats in voting against it.

The bill was considered on the suspension calendar, which required a two-thirds vote in favor, but it did not even get a majority.

The House will meet at 9 a.m. for legislative business and “legislation related to government funding is possible,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said in an announcement late Thursday.

“House Republican leaders planned to work through the night and into Friday on a Plan C for funding the government, after abandoning their deal with Democrats and failing to pass an alternative backed by President-elect Donald Trump,” Politico said.

If Congress does not act, the government will shut down at midnight Friday.

Here, according to the House Press Gallery, are the Republicans who voted against it:

Aaron Bean, R-Fla.

Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Josh Brecheen, R-Okla.

Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.

Eric Burlison, R-Mo.

Kat Cammack, R-Fla.

Michael Cloud, R-Texas

Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

Elijah Crane, R-Ariz.

John Curtis, R-Utah

Jeff Duncan, R-S.C.

Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho

Bob Good, R-Va.

Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

Andy Harris, R-Md.

Wesley Hunt, R-Texas

Doug Lamborn, R-Colo.

Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz.

Greg Lopez, R-Colo.

Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas

Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Richard McCormick, R-Ga.

Cory Mills, R-Fla.

Alexander Mooney, R-W.Va.

Blake Moore, R-Utah



Democrats who voted for it:

Kathy Castor, D-Fla.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, voted present.



Twenty members did not vote:

Brian Babin, R-Texas

Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore.

Dwight Evans, D-Pa.

Lizzie Fletcher, D-Texas

Mike Garcia, R-Calif.

Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.

Kay Granger, R-Texas

Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.

Mike Kelly, R-Pa.

Ted Lieu, D-Calif.

Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo.

Grace Napolitano, D-Calif.

Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.

Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Dean Phillips, D-Minn.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J.

W. Gregory Steube, R-Fla.

Thomas Suozzi, D-N.Y.

Roger Williams, R-Texas

Earlier Thursday, Ty Jones Cox of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities tweeted that it was “deeply shameful” that Republicans did not include a provision to restore Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to people whose benefits had been stolen.

“It is deeply shameful that some lawmakers have decided just before the holidays that people who are victims of a crime, including children and seniors, should no longer have their stolen SNAP benefits restored,” Jones Cox tweeted.

“By abandoning a bipartisan agreement to continue protections for victims of SNAP benefit theft, the House Republicans’ CR would leave hundreds of thousands of people without the help they need to feed their families and cut SNAP by about $1.5 billion over the next decade, based on CBO estimates.

“Crime victims will be forced to make impossible choices. Do they turn to already overburdened food banks? Leave rent or a utility bill unpaid? Skimp on medication? The House GOP bill would leave them with no good options.

“Congress must continue protections for these victims and reject the unconscionable cut to SNAP in this bill,” Jones Cox said.

RETURN TO COMPROMISE

After the vote, Organic Trade Association Co-CEO Matthew Dillon said, “We believe Congress did the right thing in rejecting Thursday’s house proposal. We encourage Congress to return to Tuesday’s bipartisan compromise that clearly had the votes to succeed.”

In an earlier news release, Dillon explained that the “orphan” programs at USDA that lack baseline would cost only $10 million, but the Republicans left them out of the second bill.

“The cessation of operations of the Organic Certification Trade and Tracking program, the Organic Data Initiative, and the Organic Certification Cost Share Program for an entire year without alternative funding mechanisms would be detrimental to the continued growth and integrity of the organic program,” Dillon said.

“It hampers the ability of the National Organic Program to ensure the integrity of organic imports.

“It cripples the USDA’s ability to safeguard organic imports, inviting import fraud that directly hurts American farmers, removes data tools that farmers use to make operational decisions, and hits organic farmers in the pocketbook at a time when we’ve lost over 15% of our organic dairies since 2021 due to economic challenges,” Dillon said.

Government Executive noted House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., “said ahead of the vote he hoped it would pass and did not offer a backup plan if it did not.”

Editor’s Note: This is a fast-changing story that was released Friday and could be obsolete as of Monday, Dec. 23 when the magazine is mailed to readers.