House fails to pass sugar amendment to farm bill

The House has voted 278 to 137 against an amendment to the farm bill changing the U.S. sugar program.

The Sugar Policy Modernization Act was sponsored by Reps. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., and Danny Davis D-Ill.

It is the most controversial amendment the House Rules Committee put in order on the bill.

The vote is a huge victory for sugar growers and for House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas. It is also an indication that the Republican leadership may have the votes to pass the farm bill on Friday even though the Freedom Caucus said it will not help gather votes without a vote on immigration.