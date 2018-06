House passes farm bill on second try

The House today passed the farm bill on a revote after the bill failed to gain enough votes in May.

Today's vote was 213 to 211, with 20 Republicans joining all Democrats in voting against it.

The vote was a victory for House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, against both Democrats who objected to the provisions to change the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the conservative Heritage Foundation and groups led by the Koch brothers.