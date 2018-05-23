House formalizes June 22 deadline for farm bill revote

The House on passed a resolution that action on the farm bill "may continue to be postponed through the legislative day of Friday, June 22, 2018."

The resolution follows the House's failure to pass the farm bill last Friday and the introduction of a motion to reconsider the bill. A roll call vote on Friday was interrupted, but the measure to postpone action was included in a rule on other legislation.

The House leadership's plan to bring up the farm bill for another vote appears to be dependent on the resolution of conflict among House Republicans over how to handle the immigration issue. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, said he is staying on the sidelines of the immigration battle but watching it closely, Politico reported.

Meanwhile, the Food and Environment Reporting Network said today that Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., told a Bloomberg reporter that the markup on the committee's farm bill will be June 6.

A Roberts spokesperson said no date has been set, but Roberts said last week he hopes that he and Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., can make a joint announcement this week on a date for the markup of a bipartisan bill.