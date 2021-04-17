House GOP announces 5 ag climate bills

House Agriculture Committee ranking member Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., announced a package of five bills to address climate change that he described in a news release as “natural solutions.”

“Agriculture Republicans are crafting innovative climate solutions by empowering the original stewards of our land — our farmers, ranchers, and foresters,” Thompson said in a news release.

“These thoughtful, science-based policies will help promote a stronger agriculture economy by growing climate-friendly innovations that are already being carried out by producers,” he said.

“We cannot sacrifice a healthy economy for a healthy environment, and vice versa. Natural solutions work, and we know producers are part of the solution, not part of the problem.

“This is an initial slate of ideas to improve the productivity of America’s agricultural sector while reducing our carbon footprint, and we will be rolling out more proposals during the Congress. I look forward to discussions with stakeholders in the private sector, our colleagues in the Biden Administration, and members on both sides of the aisle in the House and Senate to build on these proposals and move them forward,” Thompson said.

At a news conference on April 16 that was billed as announcing “science-based alternatives to the Growing Climate Solutions Act” developed in the Senate by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Thompson, House Natural Resources Committee ranking member Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., and Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said they hope to achieve bipartisan support for the bills.

Thompson also said there is no need for immediate must-pass legislation on climate in agriculture and that climate legislation is “not a destination but a journey.”

The Republicans welcome producer reaction to these proposals, he added.