House GOP appropriators releases FY25 ag bill

House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Republicans Monday evening released the fiscal year 2025 agriculture appropriations bill that the subcommittee will consider Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The committee Republicans issued a news release and a summary of the bill as well as the 126-page text. The committee Democrats sent out their own release.

“The Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act provides a total discretionary allocation of $25.873 billion, which is $355 million (1.35%) below the fiscal year 2024 enacted level and $2.688 billion (9.4%) below the president’s budget request,” the subcommittee said in the news release.

The bill provides $6.75 billion for the Food and Drug Administration and $345 million for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission while rejecting the administration’s user fee proposal for the CFTC, resulting in funding $20 million below FY24 levels and $54 million below the president’s budget request, the release said.

The news release also noted that the bill Includes $625 million in “Community Project Funding for 471 projects requested by 180 members.”

Community Project Funding is the term Congress uses for earmarks since the power to use them was restored.

The bill does not appear to include language banning the mail delivery of abortion pills, a provision that bogged down the bill last year until Republicans abandoned it.

The bill directs the Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service to reinstate the July Cattle report, the Cotton Objective Yield Survey, and all county estimates for crops and livestock.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has said NASS had to stop those reports because Congress did not provide enough money for NASS. Farm leaders and Republicans have been pushing Vilsack to reinstate those programs.