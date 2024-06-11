House GOP appropriators releases FY25 ag bill
By Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report
|House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Republicans Monday evening released the fiscal year 2025 agriculture appropriations bill that the subcommittee will consider Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The committee Republicans issued a news release and a summary of the bill as well as the 126-page text. The committee Democrats sent out their own release.
“The Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act provides a total discretionary allocation of $25.873 billion, which is $355 million (1.35%) below the fiscal year 2024 enacted level and $2.688 billion (9.4%) below the president’s budget request,” the subcommittee said in the news release.
The bill provides $6.75 billion for the Food and Drug Administration and $345 million for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission while rejecting the administration’s user fee proposal for the CFTC, resulting in funding $20 million below FY24 levels and $54 million below the president’s budget request, the release said.
The news release also noted that the bill Includes $625 million in “Community Project Funding for 471 projects requested by 180 members.”
Community Project Funding is the term Congress uses for earmarks since the power to use them was restored.
The bill does not appear to include language banning the mail delivery of abortion pills, a provision that bogged down the bill last year until Republicans abandoned it.
The bill directs the Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service to reinstate the July Cattle report, the Cotton Objective Yield Survey, and all county estimates for crops and livestock.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has said NASS had to stop those reports because Congress did not provide enough money for NASS. Farm leaders and Republicans have been pushing Vilsack to reinstate those programs.
|Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., the subcommittee chairman, said in the news release, “On a national level, this legislation reins in wasteful Washington spending and targets funding towards core programs that help America’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities.”
“On a local level, the bill also reins in the regulatory overreach of the Biden administration that only adds to the higher costs of doing business and living in rural communities,” Harris said.
“This year, the Agriculture Appropriations bill also focuses on elevating the nutrition needs of SNAP participants by giving states a chance to participate in a pilot program that restricts unhealthy food.”
Harris was referring to a provision that allows states “to voluntarily participate in a pilot program to restrict unhealthy food purchases with SNAP benefits.”
|Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., the ranking member on the subcommittee, said, “The funding level for this bill is inadequate and irresponsible.”
“We must learn from the last fiscal year’s funding negotiations and acknowledge that the only path forward is a bipartisan one. Above all, we must not pit farmers against families,” he said.
“Among its many flaws, the proposed bill guts agriculture research programs, cuts funding needed to publish timely data on commodity markets, and decreases rural water programs. Altogether, these drive up the cost of agriculture domestically and at the same time reduces funding levels for nutrition programs,” Bishop said.
|Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., the ranking member on the full Appropriations committee, said, “House Republicans’ 2025 Agriculture funding bill takes food out of the mouths of hungry people, raises energy costs for rural Americans, and makes it harder for small farmers to make ends meet while at the same time tipping the scale in favor of big corporations and protecting big tobacco.”
“This bill makes it more difficult for hardworking people to buy homes in rural areas and cuts water and waste grants that help households and businesses access clean drinking water,” DeLauro said.
“At a time when families around the world are struggling to feed their children, this bill would cut Food for Peace to the lowest level since 2002 and implement the misguided ‘SNAP Choice’ pilot program.”
|The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities posted tweets on the bill’s provisions regarding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children.
Ty Jones Cox, the CBPP vice president for food assistance, tweeted, “The Ag Appropriations bill released by House Rs includes $ to test restricting the foods #SNAP households can buy. This is misguided for many reasons, but here’s the bottom line: People should be able [to] choose the foods that best meet their needs, regardless of how they pay.”
Jones also tweeted, “Restricting SNAP purchases will limit options & increase stigma for people who need SNAP while creating red tape for states, retailers & families. And this policy ignores the strong evidence that SNAP participation is linked to improved health & lower health care costs.”
|Zoë Neuberger, a CBPP senior policy analyst, tweeted, “House and Senate appropriators should closely monitor data over the coming months so that final FY25 funding legislation provides enough to serve all eligible families that seek to participate in.”
In an email to reporters, CBPP added, “The tight overall FY25 funding levels set as part of the 2023 debt ceiling agreement fall short of what’s needed to keep up with rising costs, let alone address long-standing unmet needs.”
“As the House ag approps bill shows, House Republicans’ decision to cut overall FY25 spending below these already low debt ceiling agreement levels makes the situation worse. Policymakers should step back and reevaluate, setting FY25 funding levels that can accommodate rising costs and better meet the nation’s needs.
“While the House bill provides $205 million more for WIC in FY25 than the program received this year, the WIC funding level of $7.2 billion is nearly half a billion dollars ‘lower’ than the president’s budget request of $7.7 billion, which is cause for significant concern,” CBPP said.
“Sufficient and predictable funding is essential to increasing WIC participation. If states can’t count on enough funding, they are reluctant to try to reach more eligible families and might take other steps, like delaying hiring, that dampen participation,” CBPP said.
“We saw that last year when uncertainty about WIC funding for FY24 appears to have contributed to participation declines in the early months of the fiscal year.”
|Georgia Machell, interim president and CEO of the National WIC Association, said, “Congress just completed an appropriations cycle which ultimately provided WIC with a desperately needed funding increase, but came dangerously close to leaving millions of WIC participants out in the cold.”
“We urge lawmakers to avoid that treacherous path this time around,” Machell said.
“While we appreciate the committee proposing an increase for WIC beyond FY24 levels, we are concerned that the funding bill released today falls below the USDA request to meet projected caseloads. The bill would also undercut recent updates to the WIC food package — and raise program costs in the process — that were finalized following a rigorous and independent scientific evaluation.”
The markup will be held in Room H-140 of the Capitol at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and will be livestreamed on the House Appropriations Committee site.
