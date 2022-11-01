House GOP asks Vilsack to explain climate-smart partnerships

Ten Republican members of the House led by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus, and Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, sent Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack a letter asking how he developed the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities pilot program.

“We are dismayed at the lack of transparency and congressional consultation throughout the development of this process. In no way can $3.5 billion be considered a ‘pilot program,’ and there must be direct congressional involvement before a program of this magnitude is implemented,” the letter said.