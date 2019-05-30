 House GOP blocks disaster aid for third time | TheFencePost.com

House GOP blocks disaster aid for third time

News | May 30, 2019

-The Hagstrom Report

For the third time, a single Republican House member today has blocked passage of the supplemental appropriations bill that includes aid to farmers who experience natural disasters in 2018 and 2019.

Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., today objected to passing the measure by unanimous consent. Earlier, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, objected, arguing that it should not be passed in a pro forma session.

The House is expected to take up the disaster when members return next week. The Senate passed the bill before adjourning for the Memorial Day break.

