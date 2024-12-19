House GOP releases revised bill, holds vote at 6 p.m. 

A barn in Boulder County, Colorado. Photo by Fred Hendricks

After President-elect Trump and Elon Musk, his adviser, today declared their opposition to the bipartisan continuing resolution and disaster aid bill, House Republicans released a simplified version that leaves out key agricultural and nutrition provisions.

House Republicans have scheduled a vote on the bill at 6 p.m., with plans to walk off the floor by 6:45 p.m.

The bill will be considered on the suspension calendar, which means two-thirds of House members voting must vote for it for the bill to pass.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters, “The Musk-Johnson proposal is not serious. It’s laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown,” Politico reported.

The current continuing resolution expires Friday at midnight.

The first bill was more than 1,500 pages. The new bill is only 117 pages. The bill funds the government through March 14 and extends the farm bill through Sept. 30. It would also provide for a two-year extension of the debt limit, a provision Trump demanded.

The bill does not provide money for the Agriculture Department’s so-called orphan programs, does not provide for beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to get stolen benefits restored, and does not allow for the year-round sale nationwide of E15 gasoline.

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “Pulling E15 out of the bill makes absolutely no sense and is an insult to America’s farmers and renewable fuel producers.”

“It’s a kick in the teeth to rural America, and we are urging members to vote ‘no’ on any package that doesn’t include this simple E15 fix,” Cooper said.

“If the goal was to reduce spending in the CR, then why in the world would Republicans strip out a no-cost, budget-neutral provision that simply allows gas stations to voluntarily sell a lower-cost fuel all year long?

“In fact, allowing year-round E15 will save the taxpayer and U.S. Treasury money over the longer term. This long-overdue measure, by the way, has broad bipartisan support in both the Corn Belt and the oil patch, and it’s exactly the type of deregulatory, streamlining approach that most Republicans say they stand for.

“Fortunately, there is still time for true congressional champions of biofuels and agriculture to make their voices heard and fix this,” Cooper said.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “Leaving E15 on the cutting room floor is like putting coal in the stocking of America’s drivers, farmers, and the rural communities that depend on American bioethanol.”

“Congressional supporters of E15 and American biofuels should pressure their leadership to return the language allowing for the year-round sale of E15 to this legislation. We cannot be any clearer — E15 saves consumers money, lowers emissions, and supports economic growth and job creation across the Heartland.

“This bill should add year-round E15 to the other important agriculture assistance already in this bill. We cannot afford to shortchange farmers at a time when they’re facing major financial stress and undermine President Trump’s stated goal of establishing American energy dominance.

“There still is time to do the right thing and reverse course — we urge Congress to act now to preserve the original bill’s E15 provision and finally make year-round E15 the law of the land,” Skor said.

ECONOMIC ASSISTANCE

The American Soybean Association noted that the package “maintains approximately $31 billion in economic assistance for farmers — critical support for an agricultural sector currently facing financial losses from market downturns and weather-related disasters.”

ASA President Caleb Ragland, a Kentucky farmer, said in a news release, “We appreciate that congressional leadership heard our fourth-quarter plea and understood the very real consequences of not including economic and disaster aid in their plans.”

“We thank them sincerely and encourage leadership to keep this critical policy provision moving down the field and into the end zone. This is a much-needed win at a time that has been exceptionally hard for many of our country’s farmers,” Ragland said.

But ASA also noted, “Unfortunately, the Biobased Markets Program (BioPreferred) and the Bioenergy Program for Advanced Biofuels did not receive a reauthorization in the latest proposed legislation.”

ASA also pointed out that it does not contain the E15 provision or offsets for biomass-based diesel volume losses.

Mike Lavender, the policy director for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, said, “A farm bill extension without full funding for programs lacking permanent baseline is absolutely unacceptable.”

These ‘orphan’ programs have small price tags but big impacts across all 50 states, from improving farm system efficiency, increasing farmers’ and ranchers’ resilience to extreme weather, supporting young farmers, and growing market access.

“Without guaranteed funding, these programs’ vital work will freeze, setting back years of advancement in agricultural research, rural support, and conservation efforts. Funding for these programs was included with bipartisan support in the prior deal just days ago.

“Not only does this deal fail to fund these vital programs, it would yet again reject the generational opportunity to improve the futures of farm families nationwide by bringing conservation investments from the Inflation Reduction Act into the farm bill baseline

“This deal falls well short of meeting the needs of NSAC members and countless other farmers, ranchers, and food system stakeholders nationwide,” Lavender said.

The National Cotton Council endorsed the new bill.

NCC Chairman Joe Nicosia stated, “We urge all members of Congress to support the end-of-year

spending package so that farmers can receive the additional support they desperately need.”

Nicosia added, “With recognition that the current package does not fully address the needs of all industry segments, we urge the next Congress to move quickly in early 2025 to pass a new farm bill that gives our industry the enhanced long-term support we need.”

USA Rice said it “commends House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Agriculture Committee Chairman GT Thompson, R-Pa., and other key rice industry champions in the U.S. House of Representatives for their commitment to ensuring rice farmer economic aid is a priority in the end-of-year spending package.”

“We also greatly appreciate the continued efforts from key senators, including Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee Ranking Member John Boozman, R-Ariz., to deliver this much-needed assistance.

“The economic crisis in U.S. agriculture is real. Our farmers are losing money on every acre they manage because of soaring input costs and artificially suppressed market prices. Kicking this can down the road is reckless.

“We urge all members of Congress to support this CR,” USA Rice said.

Trump endorsed the bill on Truth Social, Axios reported.