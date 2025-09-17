House GOP releases text of continuing resolution

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

House Republican leaders today released the text of a bill to keep the government funded through Nov. 20 and provide additional resources for lawmaker security, Axios reported.

The current continuing resolution expires on Sept. 30. With Congress scheduled to be in recess next week, a vote in the House is expected by Friday.

If the bill passes, the Senate is likely to consider it over the weekend. But some Democrats are pushing to allow the government to shut down if the Republicans do not grant concessions on some policies.