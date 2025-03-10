House leaders release continuing resolution 

House Republican leaders over the weekend released a continuing resolution to fund the government through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

It’s unclear whether the Republicans have the votes to get the bill passed on the House floor while House Democrats appear to be unified in opposition.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has talked about voting on the bill on Tuesday and, if it passes, sending the House home, leaving the Senate to finish the job.

But it’s also unclear whether enough Senate Democrats would vote for the measure to pass it or whether they might prefer to allow the government to shut down. Democrats fear the bill would allow President Trump and Elon Musk, his adviser, to continue engaging in mass firings of government employees.