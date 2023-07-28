House leaves until September without acting on ag approps bill

The House held its last votes Thursday afternoon and will not return for legislative business or votes until Sept. 12.

The House Rules Committee, which was considering the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration and related agencies’ appropriations bill on Thursday, did not convene to vote on a rule for the bill or decide which amendments should be in order.

Axios reported moderate House Republicans objected to a provision reversing FDA guidance that allows the abortion pill mifepristone to be sent by mail and dispensed at retail pharmacies, but there were also reports that other members objected to cuts to other programs in the bill.