House leaves without passing appropriations bills

The House has left Washington until Tuesday, November 28, without passing appropriations bills that had been scheduled for votes.

The House is scheduled to hold votes at 6:30 p.m. on November 28.

The House did not attempt to bring up the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration bill for which the House Rules Committee failed to write a rule weeks ago because moderate Republicans objected to a provision to ban the mailing of abortion pills and rural Republicans objected to cuts to farm programs.

Today the House failed to vote on H.R. 5893 – the Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Act – because not enough Republicans would vote for it. The House also failed to pass the Labor, Health and Human Services and Education appropriations bill, the Transportation-Housing and Urban Development bill and the financial services bill that would fund the Treasury Department and other financial agencies because none of them could garner enough Republican votes to pass.

Democrats are not supporting any of the appropriations bills due to budget cuts and policies within those bills.