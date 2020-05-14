House members to vote all day Friday

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., informed members early Wednesday that voting on the House floor will begin as early as 10 a.m. Friday on a remote voting and procedures bill and the HEROES Act. Due to social-distancing, the vote is not expected to be completed until the evening.

The House is expected to meet at 9 a.m. Friday to consider the remote voting resolution and the HEROES Act.

“Further information regarding the exact timing of votes will be provided as soon as it becomes available, but members are advised that first votes are expected as early as 10 a.m. on Friday,” Hoyer wrote. “Members are further advised that due to the accommodations being made for the health of all members and staff and to limit the number of people on the House Floor, last votes of the day are expected to occur into the evening.”