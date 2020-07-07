House members urge Trump to reject ‘gap year’ RFS exemptions

Thirty-two House members led by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., and Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., last week sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to “ensure the EPA immediately deny these 52 ‘gap year’ refinery exemptions as they are inconsistent with the Tenth Circuit Court ruling, and Congressional intent of the RFS.”

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said in a news release, “We’re deeply grateful to our House champions who are rallying alongside governors and Senate leaders to demand this administration to do the right thing.”

“Rural communities are done playing regulatory games with the oil industry,” said Skor. “We’ve seen too many plants shut down, too many jobs lost, and too many farmers deprived of vital markets at a time when we should be rebuilding the agricultural supply chain.

“These gap-year exemption requests are a brazen attempt to circumvent a court decision restoring integrity to the nation’s biofuel blending targets. They should be rejected without delay,” Skor said.

The National Biodiesel Board also thanked the Biofuels Caucus, which is led by Davis, Peterson and Reps. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. and Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, for sending the letter.

“The Trump administration has now heard from members of the House, senators and governors on this important issue for rural America,” said Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper.

“Even the Environmental Protection Agency itself has noted there are significant ‘issues’ with these waivers, and we urge a speedy denial of these attempts by the oil industry to circumvent federal law and the recent court decision limiting waivers to extensions of ones previously received.”