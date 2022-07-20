House passes approps package including ag

The House today passed H.R. 8294 – Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act 2023.

The vote was 220-207.

The House approved two en bloc packages of amendments, but an amendment offered by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to prevent the funds made available by this act from being made available to implement, administer or enforce section 908(b) of the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act of 2000 (22 U.S.C. 7207(b)), prohibition on financing of agricultural sales to Cuba, failed by a vote of 163-260.

The House Rules Committee released a list of all amendments, and the House Appropriations Committee provided an amendment tracker. It can be read at https://rules.house.gov/sites/democrats.rules.house.gov/files/Rule_HR8294HR8373HR8404.pdf .