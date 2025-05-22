House passes budget reconciliation bill 

The House early today passed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” that extends current tax breaks and adds more while making a $294 billion cut to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and adding $60 billion for farm-related programs.

The vote was 215 to 214 along party lines, a narrow victory for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., who also heads the conservative Freedom Caucus, which had called for deeper spending cuts, voted present.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where the Senate Agriculture Committee has been directed to cut only $1 billion from the SNAP program.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said in a news release, “The One Big Beautiful Bill Act delivers on the mandate voters gave President Trump and Republicans by stopping tax hikes, reigning in spending, investing in rural America, and restoring integrity to programs like SNAP, and I look forward to working with the Senate to get it to the president’s desk.”

Several House Democrats on the House Agriculture Committee issued statements slamming the bill and released a chart showing the number of SNAP recipients in the districts of Republican committee members, who all voted for the measure.

“The Republicans’ budget will make America hungrier, poorer and sicker,” said Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., the ranking member on the Agriculture committee.

“Parents struggling to afford groceries for their families and seniors living on fixed incomes will have their food taken away if this bill becomes law,” Craig said.

“At a time when grocery prices are going up and retirement accounts are going down, we must protect the basic needs programs that help people afford food and health care. As a mother and someone who needed food assistance at periods in my own childhood, I condemn this attempt to snatch food off our children’s plates to fund tax breaks for large corporations.

“I call on my Senate colleagues to stop this attack on working Americans that takes food away from families and threatens a full, five-year bipartisan farm bill,” Craig said.

“Making the deepest cuts to food assistance in history just to fund tax breaks for the wealthy isn’t just bad policy — it’s shameful,” said Shontel Brown, D-Ohio.

“In Northeast Ohio, one in five households rely on SNAP. I grew up in one of them, so this isn’t abstract — it’s personal,” Brown said.

“This bill punishes people for being poor and makes it even harder for them to afford groceries. Combined with Trump’s tariffs, which are already driving up food prices, it’s a one-two punch to working families.

“This isn’t about fiscal responsibility — it’s just a cruel transfer of wealth from those who have the least to those who already have the most. The Senate should reject this bill and return to the bipartisan farm bill process that has served our country for decades,” Brown said.

“Depriving hungry children and struggling families to further line the pockets of billionaires is a moral abdication,” said Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., ranking member of the Nutrition and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee.

“When you enter a classroom on a Monday morning and see a child with their head down because they have not had a decent meal since you saw them last, or you find yourself packing extra in your own lunch because you expect a student to ask — it changes you. I will not vote for a bill that takes food from hungry Americans and I remain committed to fighting against any legislation that increases food insecurity.”