House passes budget resolution

After a day of negotiations, the House today passed the fiscal year 2022 budget resolution that the Senate had passed earlier, setting up the conditions for a budget reconciliation bill and a vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed the Senate, probably in September.

The resolution calls for the spending of $3.5 trillion over 10 years.

The vote was 220 to 212, along party lines. The bill was a rule providing for consideration of S.Con. 14 setting the congressional budget for the federal government for fiscal year 2022 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2023 through 2031; H.R. 4, John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021; and Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“In the end, Democrats reached a compromise that allowed them to forge ahead – with a commitment that the House intends to vote on the infrastructure proposal late next month. Democrats insisted the target date is more than symbolic, even though it mostly adheres to [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s earlier pledge to tackle public-works spending before Oct. 1, when some federal highway programs are set to expire anyway,” The Washington Post reported. The working date for House floor consideration of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is Sept. 27.

“In a sign of the staunch opposition they are soon to face, every House GOP lawmaker on Tuesday voted against the budget, which also set in motion a chamber debate over reforms to federal election laws,” The Post added.

After the vote, House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D-Va., said, “The House of Representatives has taken an important step toward delivering on President Biden’s plan to lower costs for families, create good-paying jobs for workers, and invest in the health and well-being of the American people.

“Today’s vote advances the bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of new jobs while simultaneously unlocking the potential for Congress to make historic investments in our future. It is a step closer to affordable child care, universal pre-K, and more funding to fight child hunger. It is a step closer to better and safer schools, affordable higher education, and high-quality job training that will help rebuild America’s middle class.

“I look forward to leading the Education and Labor Committee’s effort to deliver these urgently needed investments on behalf of workers and families across the country.”