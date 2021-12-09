House passes cattle, research, forestry bills

The House on Wednesday passed four bills that the House Agriculture Committee had urged the full House to approve:

H.R. 5290, sponsored by House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., extends the authorization for Livestock Mandatory Reporting through Sept. 30, 2022.

H.R. 5609, sponsored by Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, directs USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service to establish a contract library for cattle contracts. This will provide cattle producers with more market transparency, by requiring USDA to publish reports on contracts between producers and packers for the sale of fed cattle.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association noted that the LMR reauthorization passed by a vote of 418-9 and that the Cattle Contract Library Act passed by a vote of 411-13.

“The fact that House Agriculture Committee Chairman Scott and Ranking Member [Glenn] Thompson, [R-Pa.], have both been vocal champions for LMR reauthorization is yet another indication of the broad-base support this measure has among producers across the country. LMR is absolutely essential to fair, competitive, and transparent cattle markets. We appreciate Chairman Scott’s leadership, and the heavy engagement we have seen from both sides of the committee on this issue. We also thank Rep. Johnson and Rep. Cuellar for their work to equip producers with vital market data through a cattle contract library,” said NCBA President Jerry Bohn.

The creation of a cattle contract library and the reauthorization of LMR are both widely supported across the cattle and beef industry, NCBA added. When livestock groups met in Phoenix earlier this year to identify common goals and priorities, those two measures were agreed upon as urgent.

H.R. 5608, sponsored by Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., and Thompson authorizes $70 million annually for fiscal years 2022-28 for research and management of chronic wasting disease, with the money to be split evenly between research and management, administered by USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

H.R 4489, sponsored by Reps. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., and Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., would allow the U.S. Forest Service to retain interest on settlement funds and apply those additional resources to complete necessary restoration work on lands damaged by mining activities and wildfires.