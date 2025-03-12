House passes CR to avert shutdown

The House today voted to pass a continuing resolution funding the government through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

The House is planning to leave Washington tonight until the week of March 24.

It is now up to the Senate to decide whether to pass the House bill by Friday or let the government shut down.

The vote was 217 to 213 along party lines, with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., breaking with other Republicans to vote against the bill, and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, breaking with other Democrats to vote for it.