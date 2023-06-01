House passes debt ceiling bill by massive margin

The House late Wednesday passed the debt ceiling bill by a vote of 314 to 117, with 149 Republicans joining 165 Democrats in voting for the bill.

Only two members of each party did not vote.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Debate on the House floor focused on broad issues.

But House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., thanked President Biden for inviting him to a recent meeting of House and Senate agriculture leaders. Scott said he told Biden that veterans are suffering from food insecurity and that Biden said he would take action on that. Scott noted that the bill exempts veterans from work requirements under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The bill also exempts the homeless and people aged 18 to 24 who are exiting foster care from the work requirements.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., said that there should be time limits on farm subsidies rather than on welfare benefits.

Immediately after the vote, House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said in a statement, “Democrats have over-taxed, over-spent, and overregulated for years, further plunging the nation into a staggering debt and inflation crisis. The Fiscal Responsibility Act is a sensible proposal to begin to regain control of the American economy by simplifying and streamlining onerous permitting processes, limiting costly and excessive regulatory actions, and expanding access to employment and training for those in need. It’s about time Washington took steps to get our country’s fiscal house in order.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is holding a news conference.