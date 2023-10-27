House passes energy and water bill, leaves until Nov. 1

In a sign that the House can pass bills under House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who was elected Wednesday, the House today passed H.R. 4394, the energy and water development appropriations bill for fiscal year 2024.

The vote was 210-199.

But House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., has informed members that votes are done for this week and that the House will not hold votes until Wednesday, November 1, and then will stay in session November 2 and 3.

That is, however, an earlier return than the original House schedule which called for a district work period until November 6.

The House will also be in session Monday, November 6 through Thursday, November 9. First votes on November 1 and November 6 are expected at 6:30 p.m.

Johnson has said he wants to bring up each appropriations bill individually, but Politico reported late today that a provision in the Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration bill banning mail delivery of abortion pills nationwide is causing division among Republicans. A majority of the House Republican conference backs the provision, while Republican centrists who face difficult re-election campaigns oppose it.

“If mifepristone stays in the bill it’s dead. If mifepristone comes out it’s dead,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., told Politico, referring to the name of a drug, also known as RU 486, that is used to end pregnancy. “So, until we solve that problem, we can’t get to the next one.”

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., has posted on X, formerly Twitter, a letter that Johnson sent to his colleagues on Monday outlining the schedule that he would propose for appropriations bills and other legislation.