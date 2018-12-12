House passes farm bill rule, vote on bill later

The House has passed the rule for consideration of the farm bill.

The vote was 206 to 203, closer than expected because the rule also contains a provision that stops the House from taking up any measure in opposition to U.S. involvement in the war in Yemen until January.

The rule calls for one hour of debate on the farm bill. The House is also expected to debate two other measures before holding the vote on the farm bill between 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. today.